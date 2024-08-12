It's been a whirlwind few weeks for Belal "Remember the Name" Muhammad, the freshly crowned UFC welterweight champion of the world. The 36-year-old Palestinian American beat Leon Edwards on July 27 during a mixed Ultimate Fighting Championship martial arts rematch in Manchester, England.

His first bout against Edwards in 2021 ended in a draw, after Muhammad was accidentally poked in the eye.

During his coronation, Muhammad credited his Palestinian heritage for his success. Scores of community members in a Chicago suburb gathered over the weekend to cheer him on during a victory parade.

TRT World's Sumayya Tobah sat down with him after the parade to talk about this historic win, the war on Gaza and his advice for those who are struggling to accomplish their goals.

TRT World: I want to take you back to 2021 after Edwards won and you had an injury. Three years later, how were you able to build yourself up to get back in the ring and do it again? Like, what is that process in building yourself up?

Belal Muhammad: I mean that moment obviously was like the hardest moment I probably dealt with just because it was my first main event. It was the first time getting a ranked fighter (to fight me). That was like the hardest thing to get, is those ranked fighters.

Nobody wanted to fight me, so we took that fight short notice, after a fight before that. And also before that, I had three surgeries on my eye, and I had multiple eye surgeries with laser and retinal detachment. So it wasn't like the first time I got injured there.

So fight happens, I get poked in the eye, can't open it, can't see anything. Think you're blind. And the biggest thing was losing the opportunity in your first main event. You have it in your head, 'what's going to happen? You're going to win it, then you're going to fight for the belt. Then you know the world's going to know who you are.'

But you didn't get anything out of it. It's like a bad taste in your mouth. Whenever you get a fight, you either want to win or you want to lose, but no matter what, you want a result.

So to have no contest and just pretend like that, that was the heartbreaking thing. So after that, obviously I went to the doctor, got healed up, and went right back on the wagon.

We tried to get the rematch. He wouldn't give it to us. He ignored us. He said, you know, it wasn't worth his time, played it off like we were nothing. So we went out there, fought six ranked fighters, top 10 guys.

Nobody's ever done that in the UFC who wasn't a champion already. I had to take the long road to get to the title, the longer road to wait for the title shot and then finally get the rematch with Leon this time.

Bigger stage, bigger venue, his home country, in front of his fans, in front of his people on his time. And we went out there, dominated them. So now that I think back at it, everything happens for a reason. We were on a smaller stage in the apex.

There were no fans there. My family couldn't come to watch it. Nobody was even really paying attention to it. This time, the main event. Pay Per View from Chicago. Nobody expects you to go all the way down there, all the way to Manchester, and I took it from him in front of his own people.

TRT World: It was a huge moment. I was watching, and I know all of my friends were watching. Friends who don't usually watch the UFC were watching because you obviously are very passionate about being Palestinian American, and over the last 10 months, you've been extremely vocal about what's happening in Gaza. And if you could take me to that moment (of victory). What were you feeling in that moment?

Belal Muhammad: In that moment, honestly, it was just surreal. Because for me, it was still like, it's not real yet. Even now, like it hasn't hit me that we're real champions, we're the best in the world, because you dream about it, you think about how you're going to react, how it's going to feel.

But for me, it was just proving all the haters and doubters wrong, proving Leon's team wrong, because I had to live with him for three years saying that he would have beat me in that fight. He would have dominated me. He was looking good, yada yada yada.

But for myself, I know what I'm capable of. I know my team knows what I'm capable of, so I knew if I had that chance, I would show them how great I am. So let's go out there and dominate them and beat them like that. That was my goal. I wasn't even thinking about the belt. It was just beating him and showing the world that I was better than him.

TRT World: And in your speech afterwards, you said this is for the people in Palestine who are dealing with so much more. And I could see it at the parade, like all of the flags, all of the Palestinian pride to see your community be so proud of you. How does that feel?

Belal Muhammad: I never saw myself as being like this type of symbol or being at this level. At first, it was just like I'm fighting for myself. And then when you start getting messages from people from Palestine and little things here and there when I first started.

Then it starts getting more and more, and then you start realising that other people are seeing you as that symbol of Palestine. Hey, what is this? What's going on there, even other fighters that didn't even know about it, especially after October 7, like, what's the real story? What's happening there?

And they're coming to me because they see me as that guy, the only one in the UFC carrying that flag, and they know I'm from there and how I represent it, so they're asking me those questions, and I'm educating them on it.