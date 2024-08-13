Two firefighting planes and a helicopter sent by Türkiye to help Greece fight a massive wildfire have landed at Athens Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport, diplomatic sources have said.

Earlier, Türkiye offered assistance to Greece in containing a wildfire that started in the Varnavas area near the Greek capital, Athens and spread to other parts of the Attica region due to high winds.

Sources revealed on Tuesday that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan informed Athens of Ankara's readiness to assist Greece as part of good neighborly relations.

Türkiye offered assistance to Greece because no major incidents occurred in the country this summer.