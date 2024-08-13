WORLD
2 MIN READ
Palestinians say man killed in occupied West Bank was freed in Gaza truce
The Palestinian Prisoners' Club said the 18-year-old had been released on November 25 during the one-week truce that saw scores of Palestinian prisoners exchanged for dozens of Israeli hostages held in Gaza since October 7.
Palestinians say man killed in occupied West Bank was freed in Gaza truce
Violence has surged in the occupied West Bank since Hamas's unprecedented October 7 attack / Photo: AFP
August 13, 2024

A Palestinian prisoners watchdog said on Tuesday that a man shot dead by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank the previous day had been freed during the November truce in the Gaza war.

The Palestinian health ministry in Ramallah said Tariq Ziad Abdul Rahim Daoud was killed "by the occupation forces' bullets near the town of Azzun, east of Qalqilya", in the northern West Bank, on Monday.

The Israeli military claimed the alleged attacker had "fired at an Israeli civilian who was in the city" of Qalqilya, despite Israel forbidding its citizens from visiting Palestinian built-up areas.

The Israeli civilian was wounded along with two Palestinians, the military said in a statement.

Recommended

Hamas later issued a statement mourning the death of Tariq Daoud and saying he was a member of its armed wing.

Violence has surged in the occupied West Bank since Hamas's unprecedented October 7 attack on Israel, after it coming Tel Aviv's brutal war on Gaza.

At least 619 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli troops or settlers, according to an AFP tally based on Palestinian official figures.

During the same period, at least 18 Israelis, including soldiers, have been killed in Palestinian attacks in the territory, according to Israeli official figures.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector