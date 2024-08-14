London Mayor Sadiq Khan has reaffirmed the city's commitment to standing united in the fight against racism, anti-Muslim hate and anti-Semitism, announcing enhanced support for security training at mosques across the UK capital.

This initiative comes in response to recent nationwide violence and disorder that have left many members of minority ethnic communities fearing for their safety.

The mayor's safety guarantees include funding for four additional security training sessions at London mosques.

These sessions are part of a broader effort to support faith leaders, strengthen community cohesion and combat hate crimes in the wake of disturbing incidents earlier this month.

"London showed last week that the capital stands united against racism and Islamophobia," said the mayor. "We must ensure that all Londoners are not only safe but feel safe in their communities. There is no place for hate in our city."

Khan has been working closely with the Metropolitan Police, local partners and community leaders to ensure the safety of London's diverse communities.