Israeli authorities have arrested more than 400 people, primarily Palestinian Israelis, in a sweeping crackdown on online activity deemed to incite or support Hamas in the months following the October 7 attack by the Palestinian resistance group.

Adalah, the Legal Center for Arab Rights in Israel, said around 190 of those detained remain in custody as legal proceedings drag on. Many are held in harsh conditions in Israel's penal system, as reported by the Drop Site news site.

The arrests followed changes in Israeli law that allow police "to open investigations into 524 social media posts" without needing approval from prosecutors, Drop Site added, citing data by the media watchdog organisation, Shomrim.

Among those detained is Yarmuk Zuabi, a restaurant owner from Nazareth.

Zuabi was arrested in October after changing "his profile picture on WhatsApp to a Palestinian flag" and posting a "cartoon" criticising the international response to conflicts in Ukraine and Palestine's Gaza.

"This isn't a democracy. It's nothing. We're being muzzled," Zuabi said in an interview with Shomrim, said the news site.

Fearing repercussions

Despite being released by the court, Zuabi admits the arrest has left him cautious, fearing further repercussions.

"There is just one reason that I am careful now: because at home, my wife and my two children ask me why I need this headache," he said. "They don't want me to go through all that again. So, yes, I am cautious."