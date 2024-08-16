Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have made an upbeat show of unity as they held their first joint public event since Harris replaced the president as the Democratic Party's candidate in November's election.

Chants of "Thank you Joe!" rang out from the audience at a community college in the Maryland suburbs outside Washington on Thursday.

Biden announced a major deal to reduce medication prices for retirees on social welfare programs.

"She can make one hell of a president," Biden said of Harris.

Shortly after the joint appearance, Trump delivered often angry remarks from his New Jersey golf club, before taking questions from a handful of journalists.

Harris has a "very strong communist lean" and will mean the "death of the American dream," he said.

At a later event with Jewish supporters, Trump turned his fire on Harris, claiming she has "maneuvered" to get support from "venomous anti-Semites in her party."

Harris is married to a Jew who, if she wins election, would make history as the first Jewish spouse of a US president — as well as the first man in the role.

Biden lame duck

For Biden, Thursday's event was half victory lap, half acknowledgment that he is entering his presidency's lame duck period.