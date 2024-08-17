On August 17, 1999, at just after 3 AM, Türkiye was struck by one of its most devastating earthquakes in the northwestern Golcuk district of Kocaeli.

The 7.4-magnitude quake that hit Kocaeli, located at less than an hour’s drive away from Istanbul, lasted 45 seconds. It sent shockwaves across the country from Ankara to Izmir. The damage extended to the provinces of Istanbul, Kocaeli, Sakarya, and Yalova.

“We still feel the pain of the earthquake,” says Bahattin Akyuz, a resident of Yalova, who was 14 years old at the time. “It feels as if another earthquake might happen that same night (every year),” Akyuz tells TRT World.

This year’s commemorations are marked by fresh pain of the twin earthquakes that struck Türkiye’s Kahramanmaraş region in February, 2023.

“On the evening of August 16, we relive the pain of that tragic moment every year,” Akyuz adds.

Kahranmanmaras is located more than 1000 km (621 miles) from Golcuk. But the two natural catastrophes have left behind similar scars.

Though the scale of destruction of two quakes might differ in terms of loss and casualty, the memories of apocalyptic scenes of crumbled homes, mangled vehicles, and anguish haunts countless families all the same.