WORLD
2 MIN READ
Australian PM rejects opposition's call to ban Palestinian migrants
Albanese criticised the opposition proposal as fear-mongering and divisive, stating that it undermines social cohesion and distracts from important issues.
Australian PM rejects opposition's call to ban Palestinian migrants
Dutton's comments have invited criticism from Labor, the Greens, some crossbenchers, and Palestinian groups. / Photo: Reuters Archive
August 18, 2024

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese once again has rejected the opposition's call to ban Palestinians fleeing Gaza from entering Australia, saying it aims to "whip up fear".

Opposition leader Peter Dutton had called for a stop to migration from the besieged Palestinian coastal enclave, contending the arrival of people from a war zone to Australia was “putting national security at risk.”

Albanese, who has already criticised Dutton for his calls, said the rhetoric from the coalition is causing community division at a time when security heads were calling for "social cohesion," local broadcaster SBS News reported.

"What does Peter Dutton do? He doesn't talk about issues of concern to Australians, what he does is try and whip up fear," Albanese told reporters in Sydney.

"The fact is that the borders at the moment are closed, of course, through the Rafah crossing," he was quoted as saying.

So far, some 2,922 visas to fleeing Palestinians have been approved, of them, 1,300 have arrived "safely" in Australia, Department of Home Affairs figures showed.

Recommended

Whereas, the data showed, 7,100 visas from Palestinian territories have been rejected.

Dutton on Sunday repeated calls for a visa ban until security vetting processes could be "guaranteed."

"We cannot tell who's who, unless thorough background checks are done," he said in an opinion piece published on Sunday.

Dutton's comments have invited criticism from Labor, the Greens, some crossbenchers, and Palestinian groups.

RelatedLethal Israeli strike on aid convoy result of 'serious failures': Australia
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector