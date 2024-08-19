Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov has predicted on that trade turnover between Russia and China in 2024 will exceed last year's record.

Speaking at a meeting with Chinese Finance Minister Lan Fong in Moscow, Siluanov noted, "Last year saw a record in bilateral trade. Based on the results of the past seven months, all indicators suggest that this year we will surpass that high mark."

According to the General Administration of Customs of China, Sino-Russian trade volume for the January-July period reached $136.67 billion, reflecting a 1.6 percent increase year-on-year.

Siluanov attributed the continued growth in foreign trade to the robust partnership between the two countries, despite Western sanctions. He emphasised that this partnership is a stabilising factor amid the global shift towards a multipolar world order.