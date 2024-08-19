On the afternoon of August 18, Sami Barhoom finished covering a news story at a Turkish cemetery near an Austrian housing project in the northern Gaza city of Khan Younis.

Soon after completing his assignment, the 33-year-old Palestinian journalist, who works for TRT Arabi, was driving with his colleague Hazem el-Baz, when the duo suddenly found themselves caught in a hail of bullets striking their car. Israeli snipers, positioned in residential buildings in the Hamad area in northwestern Khan Younis, were trying to pick them off.

“We were on a press mission to prepare a report about the overcrowding of graves with bodies and the absence of possible spaces to accommodate new Palestinian deaths,” says Barhoom while talking to TRT World over the phone.

“They attacked us with direct and deliberate live bullets,” Barhoom says. “It is clear that they are deliberately targeting us because they know that we represent the official Turkish media. They know that the official, governmental, and popular Turkish positions reject the ongoing war on Gaza”.

The bullets penetrated their car’s windshield and ripped through the car’s bonnet, malfunctioning the engine.

“I had no choice but to leave the car and crawl a few meters away. As I was laying on the sand, the firing continued for about 15 minutes,” Barhoom says.

Barhoom and his photographer took shelter in a sandy area for 30 minutes under an intense sniper attack as bullets ricocheted off the sand.

One bullet brushed Barhoom’s right knuckle, injuring him mildly.

This is not the first attack Barhoom’s team has faced. His crew has been subject to four “direct” attacks including the most recent one when they have covered different stories across Gaza since October 7.

Attack after attack

The first attack occurred in the Jabalia camp, the biggest refugee-populated area in Gaza, in late October, when the Israeli army targeted a residential square, killing dozens of people in a notorious massacre. “We miraculously survived there,” Barhoom says.

The second attack was in mid-November at the Al-Shifa hospital, Gaza’s biggest medical complex, which has been targeted by Israeli attacks repeatedly leaving the medical centre in ruins. During the November attack, dozens were killed, says Barhoom, whose crew survived the massacre.