Omari was responsible for coordinating activities between the PKK/KCK cadres in Finland and the organisation's top leadership.

She played a significant role in recruiting members and securing financial resources for the terrorist group. Omari was also in charge of organising various activities and events on behalf of the PKK/KCK in Finland.

MIT's long-term surveillance of Omari culminated in this successful operation, leading to her arrest and the acquisition of critical information related to the PKK/KCK's operations in Finland, the sources said.

The latest operation is part of MIT's ongoing efforts to dismantle the PKK/KCK's European networks.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — recognised as a terrorist group by Türkiye, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people.