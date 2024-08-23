Flydubai and Ethiopian Airlines removed "Somaliland" from their websites after Somalia issued an ultimatum to the carriers, demanding that they not use references to the "unrecognised breakaway region" when booking flights.

Somalia's government, through its Civil Aviation Authority (SCAA), sent the warning to Ethiopian Airlines and Flydubai on Wednesday, saying that failing to comply with the directive by August 24, 2024, would result in their being barred from flying over Somalia's airspace.

Somalia's government considers the use of “Somaliland” to refer to the breakaway region in northern Somalia a violation of its sovereignty and a challenge to its territorial integrity.

The region declared independence in 1991 but remains unrecognised internationally.

Somalia's authorities have reiterated that there is no legally recognised state or entity by that name, and all international flights operating in Somalia must respect the country’s territorial boundaries.

“Failure to comply with this directive by August 24, 2024, will result in the immediate suspension of their services in Somali airspace.” the Somali Civil Aviation Authority (SCAA) said.