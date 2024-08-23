Israel’s war on Gaza is proving costly for the country’s economic health, impacting one of the central pillars of the country’s growth – its high-tech sector.

The tech industry is now grappling with significant losses, both financially and in terms of its global partnerships.

According to Times of Israel, many workers in the tech industry are facing a grim job market, with companies quietly laying off employees after a brief pause in firings in the past 10 months of war.

In June alone, approximately 200 employees were laid off each week. Industry insiders estimate that over the past four months, between a quarter and half of the companies have cut their workforce by five to ten percent.

Simultaneously, local startups, once the hub of Israel's innovation ecosystem, have been severely impacted by the ongoing tensions surrounding the judicial overhaul and the war in Gaza.

Data from Rise, (formerly SNPI) reveals that investments in Israeli companies plummeted from $15 billion in 2022 to around $7 billion in 2023. The Israel Innovation Authority reported a staggering 70% decline in domestically raised venture capital last year, with the number of active investors dropping by an additional 20% this year.

The layoffs temporarily stabilised when 360,000 reservists were called up for duty after October 7, prompting the Defence Ministry to cover their salaries and halting further job cuts. However, as these reservists return to civilian life, companies are once again facing the difficult decision to reduce jobs in an already shrinking market.

“When many employees are on reserve duty, those who stay behind work more at a salary that has stopped rising. Employees who got used to the consistent rise in salary have a hard time getting used to this, but raises aren’t possible,” Moran Chamsi, a managing partner at the Herzliya-based Amplefields Investments, told Times of Israel.

The impact on Israel's high-tech workforce is becoming increasingly clear as more companies and entrepreneurs choose to relocate abroad.

“Development centres have been moved abroad, companies have registered abroad, and Israeli entrepreneurs have started companies abroad instead of in Israel.” said Tali Shem Tov, CEO of programming and cloud service companies Well Done, Code Value, and Cloudex, in an interview with The Times of Israel.

The decisions by firms like Bright Machines and Chegg to leave the country after the war began to admit the increasing challenges facing Israel’s high-tech sector, which is growing more unstable each day.

Tech Giants' Retreat

As the crisis continues major tech companies are reevaluating their commitments to Israel. Intel, as a major player in Israel’s tech landscape, has decided to halt its plans for a $25 billion factory, a move that demonstrates the escalating uncertainty.

The chipmaker, which employs nearly 12,000 people across its development and production sites in Israel, including the prominent Fab 28 plant in Kiryat Gat, was slated to open the new Fab 38 facility in 2028. Now, that project has been put on indefinite hold, bringing uncertainties on the future viability of such tech investments.

Following Intel's move, Samsung Next, the innovation arm of the Korean company, announced it would close its operations in Tel Aviv and shift activities abroad. This decision reflects broader concerns among international companies about the risks of maintaining operations in Israel amidst growing economic instability.

Similarly, Google’s health and data company, Verily, has also decided to shut down its research and development centre in Israel by the third quarter of 2024, just three years after opening.

As the war drags on, this exodus from major global tech players signal a troubling trend for Israel’s high-tech sector, which indicates a struggle to maintain its previously solid international partnerships.