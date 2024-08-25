At least 20 people have died and more than 5.2 million have been affected in Bangladesh by floods caused by relentless monsoon rains and upstream river water, officials said on Sunday.

The floodwaters have left many people isolated and in urgent need of food, clean water, medicine, and dry clothes, particularly in remote areas where blocked roads in several districts have hampered rescue and relief efforts.

Chief Adviser Mohammad Yunus said in a televised address that the government has adopted all necessary measures to ensure a swift return to normality for flood victims, working in coordination with both government and private institutions.

Yunus, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, is leading an interim government that was sworn in after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country following a student-led uprising this month.

Abdul Halim, a 65-year-old farmer from a village in the Comilla district, said his mud hut was suddenly swept away by a 10-foot-high surge of floodwater in the middle of the night.

"There are no goods and no water. Barely anyone has come with the relief (aid) deep inside the villages. You have to physically go close to the main road to collect it," he said. Some people in Bangladesh have alleged that the floods were caused by the opening of dam sluice gates in neighbouring India, an assertion New Delhi has rejected.