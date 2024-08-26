Pakistan’s Balochistan has witnessed the highest death toll in the last 24 hours blamed on terrorists in Balochistan province in recent years.

At least 74 people, including 21 terrorists and 14 security personnel, were killed in multiple clashes and attacks that lasted several hours in southwest Pakistan, officials and local media reported on Monday.

Gunmen mowed down people after dragging them off buses, cars and trucks. Police and passersby were fatally shot in broad daylight in another district.

A railway bridge connecting the province with the rest of the country was blown up. A police station was attacked. There have been other reports of shootings.

The assaults were more audacious and brutal than the ones usually perpetrated by terror groups, who normally target security personnel or installations.

Balochistan is Pakistan's poorest province, despite abundant untapped natural resources, and lags behind the rest of the country in education, employment and economic development.

Baloch separatists have in recent years intensified attacks on people from neighbouring provinces working in the region.

Though Pakistan’s largest province, Balochistan is its least populated, largely of high mountains.

Main players