Last weekend, new videos on social media showed Israeli soldiers desecrating the Bani Saleh Mosque in Gaza and tearing copies of the holy Quran, once again highlighting the Zionist state’s continued attack on Muslim religious places and symbols in its relentless war on Palestinians.

The Israeli assault on Islam’s holy book and mosques has evoked sharp condemnation from Hamas, the Palestinian resistance group defending Gaza against Israeli attacks.

"We strongly condemn the actions of Zionist soldiers burning copies of the Quran during their raid and desecration of the Bani Saleh Mosque in northern Gaza,” the group said in a statement on Telegram.

"The burning of the Quran, the desecration, targeting, and destruction of mosques confirms the extremist nature of this entity and its soldiers, who are filled with hatred and criminality, and their fascist behaviour towards everything related to the identity and sanctities of the nation," said the Hamas statement.

In previous statements, the Palestinian resistance group had urged UNESCO to save religious heritage and historical buildings in Gaza, where Israel’s indiscriminate bombing has killed more than 40,000 civilians, mostly children and women.

Experts see the Israeli assaults on historical sites as a “cultural genocide”, which is part of its “genocidal campaign” on Gaza’s human population.

Bombing heritage

Recently emerged drone footage shows a deliberate Israeli airstrike in December on the Grand Mosque of Gaza, one of the oldest Muslim places of worship standing for many centuries.

The mosque’s history goes back to the 7th century AD, when Muslims conquered Jerusalem and Palestine, including Gaza, from the Roman Empire, making them part of the Islamic caliphate. Ibn Battuta, a famous 14th-century Muslim traveller and writer, called it "the Beautiful Mosque."

Many Gaza residents believe that “Israel is destroying everything beautiful” in their city, preventing its population “from finding some consolation”, Dotan Halevy, historian and post-doc fellow at the Van Leer Institute, told Haaretz, an Israeli publication, in a December interview.

According to Gaza authorities, to date, Israel has destroyed more than 600 mosques and three churches. Israelis partially damaged more than 200 mosques, besides destroying dozens of heritage sites.

Targeting religious sites is considered a war crime under international humanitarian law, but Israel has long enjoyed Western impunity for its war crimes.

Here are the two most historically significant religious sites of Gaza attacked by Israel:

The Grand Mosque of Gaza

The mosque is the oldest and largest Muslim place of worship in Gaza with a very interesting history, which dates back to the Philistines, the ancient rulers of the city and much of Palestine, and the avowed enemies of the then-Jews.

About thirteen centuries ago, at the site of the present mosque, there stood a Byzantine-era Christian church, which was, in turn, built on the site of a Philistine paganist temple.