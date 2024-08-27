WORLD
2 MIN READ
'Totally unacceptable': Japan accuses China of violating its airspace
China says it is "verifying" claims made by Japan that the Chinese military violated its airspace, the first such accusation on record.
'Totally unacceptable': Japan accuses China of violating its airspace
"The relevant Chinese departments are in the process of gathering information and verifying the situation," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said when asked about Tokyo's claims. / Photo: AP
August 27, 2024

Japan has accused China of violating its airspace, saying such a breach of airspace is "totally unacceptable."

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Defence Minister Minoru Kihara said a Chinese military plane breached the airspace, calling such actions a violation of its sovereignty and safety.

"We are firmly determined to protect our land, sea and airspace and to stand up to say what we need to say," Kyodo News quoted Kihara as saying.

On Monday, Japan accused the Chinese military of violating its airspace, marking the first such accusation on record.

Tokyo summoned Chinese Charge d'Affaires Shi Yong and lodged an "extremely serious protest" over the airspace intrusion, seeking to ensure a similar flight will never happen again, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

Recommended

On Tuesday, China said it is investigating the alleged violation of Japan’s airspace.

Japan previously confirmed two similar incidents involving a Chinese marine surveillance plane and a drone above waters near the Japanese-administered and Chinese-claimed Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea in 2012 and 2017, respectively.

The two arch-rivals have long been at odds over the Senkaku Islands.

RelatedChina tells Japan to stay out of its maritime row with Philippines
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission