Facebook bowed to censorship pressure under US President Joe Biden's administration, META CEO Mark Zuckerberg said today.

In a letter to the US House of Representative judiciary committee, Zuckerberg said that Facebook "temporarily demoted" a story that alluded to Hunter Biden, the president's son, amid warnings from the FBI about a potential Russian disinformation campaign.

Reaction to Zuckerberg's revelations has been mixed, with some asking for more context and speculating about the timing of his letter. Conservatives however celebrated the news. Republicans on the judiciary committee, which is led by Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, called it a "big win for free speech."

Former US President Donald Trump's take went further, claiming in a post on Truth Social, "IN OTHER WORDS, THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION WAS RIGGED."

Hunter Biden scoop

Hunter Biden was a board member of Ukrainian gas company Burisma, and a New York Post report in 2020 claimed that he asked the US government for assistance on the company's behalf when his father was vice president.

Apparently the evidence for this request was found on Hunter Biden’s laptop, which he had left at a repair shop in Delaware in April 2019.

"In retrospect, we shouldn't have demoted the story. We've changed our policies and processes to make sure this doesn't happen again. For instance, we no longer temporarily demote things in the US waiting for fact-checkers," he said.

However, PolitiFact found in 2021 that "Nothing from the laptop has revealed illegal or unethical behavior by Joe Biden as vice president with regard to his son's tenure as a director for Burisma."

In June 2024, federal prosecutors used the laptop as evidence when prosecuting Hunter Biden on unrelated charges.

Choosing sides

Republicans including former Trump have long claimed they are being unfairly censored by social media platforms.