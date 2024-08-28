Dolly Parton's father grew up poor and never got the chance to learn to read.

Inspired by her upbringing, the 78-year-old country music legend has made it her mission over the past three decades to improve literacy through her Imagination Library book giveaway programme.

It has expanded statewide in places like Missouri and Kentucky, two of 21 states where all children under the age of 5 can enrol to have books mailed to their homes monthly.

To celebrate, she made stops Tuesday in both states to promote the programme and tell the story of her father, Robert Lee Parton, who died in 2000.

"In the mountains, a lot of people never had a chance to go to school because they had to work on the farms," she said at the Folly Theater in Kansas City, Missouri. "They had to do whatever it took to keep the rest of the family going."

Parton, the fourth of 12 children from a poor Appalachian family, said her father was "one of the smartest people I've ever known", but he was embarrassed that he couldn't read.

And so she decided to help other kids, initially rolling out the programme in a single county in her home state of Tennessee in 1995. It spread quickly from there, and today over 3 million books are sent out each month.

Related British rock band Oasis announces worldwide reunion tour

Since the programme started, books have been sent to more than 240 million to kids in the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia.

Missouri covers the full cost of the programme, which totalled $11 million in the latest fiscal year. Most of the other states chip in money through a cost-sharing model.

"The kids started calling me the 'book lady'," Parton said. "And Daddy was more proud of that than he was that I was a star. But Daddy got to feeling like he had really done something great as well."

In Kentucky, the Imagination Library reaches children in all 120 counties, Governor Andy Beshear said at an event Tuesday with Parton. More than 120,000 Kentucky children — nearly half of all preschoolers in the state — are currently enrolled to receive books through the programme, First Lady Britainy Beshear said.

It encourages families to read together, and it allows children to have their own personal library before starting kindergarten, at no cost to their families, the first lady said.