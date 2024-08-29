As Kamala Harris rolls out her ambitious plan to tackle the housing crisis in the US with a promise of helping build three million new homes over the next four years, expert opinions on the feasibility and impact of her proposal are decidedly mixed.

Sean Dobbins, a real estate developer based in California, sounded optimistic about Harris's plan. "Harris' commitment to addressing the housing shortage is promising," Dobbins told TRT World.

"Given the current state of the housing market and the rising costs, this plan has the potential to make an impact if executed effectively."

However most experts think otherwise.

Dr Fiona Green, an economist from Florida with experience in public policy, told TRT World over the phone, "While the plan sounds ambitious, there are serious concerns about its practicality and funding."

"The sheer scale of constructing three million homes and providing $25,000 in assistance to first-time buyers is daunting. It seems more like a poll gimmick than a feasible policy. The economic challenges in implementing such a large-scale plan could undermine its effectiveness and lead to more problems than solutions."

Harris' campaign recently launched a high-profile ad blitz highlighting her personal connection to the housing crisis, drawing from her experiences growing up in rental housing while her mother saved for a home.

The campaign aims to spotlight her plan's potential to ease inflationary pressures and address the ongoing housing shortage.

Notably, the ads target key American swing states like Arizona and Nevada, where housing issues are particularly pressing.

Not enough to address crisis

In addition to the proposed home construction, a key component of Harris' plan includes offering up to $25,000 in assistance to first-time homebuyers and creating tax breaks for homebuilders focused on this demographic.