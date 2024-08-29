TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Expect around 37% drop in Türkiye's inflation by 2025 — IMF
In medium term, a further drop in inflation would boost confidence, and growth would rise back toward potential of 3.5 - 4 percent, says International Monetary Fund.
Expect around 37% drop in Türkiye's inflation by 2025 — IMF
Türkiye's annual inflation rate was at 61.78 percent in July, slowing from 71.60 percent in June, and down from 75.45 percent in May. IMF / Photo: Reuters
August 29, 2024

Inflation in Türkiye is expected to fall to around 24 percent next year, according to a report released by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"In the medium term, a further drop in inflation would boost confidence, and growth would rise back toward potential of 3.5-4 percent," the IMF said in its 2024 Article IV Mission on Wednesday.

The financial agency said headline inflation in Türkiye has started easing this summer, but it still remains high, adding, "Despite favourable base effects, still-strong inertia would keep inflation at around 43 per cent at end-December."

The IMF said a tighter policy mix that is focused on fiscal policy would reduce risks and bring inflation down more quickly and sustainably.

It added that a larger and more front-loaded fiscal consolidation is needed to help reduce inflation.

The agency said tight financial conditions will be needed until inflation is firmly on a downward path and inflation expectations converge to the central bank's forecast range.

Türkiye's annual inflation rate was at 61.78 percent in July, slowing from 71.60 percent in June, and down from 75.45 percent in May.

RelatedFitch raises Türkiye’s annual growth forecast

'Shock absorber'

Recommended

The IMF said the Central Bank of the Republic of Tükiye "should continue smoothing temporary exchange rate volatility while avoiding undue real appreciation, and replenish reserves buffers opportunistically" until sequential inflation is on a sustainable downward trend.

"As inflation falls and reserve buffers improve, intervention can be scaled back, and allow the exchange rate to act as a shock absorber," it added.

It advised that intervening against persistent shocks should be avoided.

The financial agency said tight monetary and income policies are expected to weigh on domestic demand, bringing economic growth to around 3 percent this year.

Türkiye's current account deficit, meanwhile, declined to 2.7 percent of GDP in the first quarter of this year, and it is estimated to fall to around 2.2 percent of GDP next year.

While Türkiye's international reserves, net of swaps and other liabilities, increased by $91 billion since April, international credit agencies upgraded the country's sovereign risk rating, and CDS spreads have declined nearly 440 basis points since mid-2023, it added.

The IMF said Türkiye's removal from the Financial Action Task Force "Gray list" in June was welcomed.

The agency added that strengthening policy frameworks, addressing barriers to small and medium Enterprises, and improving labour market functioning would boost economic growth in the medium term.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit