Belgium has thrown its weight behind enforcing sanctions on Israeli ministers and settler organisations as European Union Foreign Ministers meet for "Gymnich" in Brussels on Thursday.

"Genocidal policies & statements should not go unpunished," Petra De Sutter, Belgium's deputy prime minister, said on X.

"In light of tomorrow's Informal Meeting of EU Foreign Affairs Ministers, I offer full support for imposing sanctions on Israeli Ministers Smotrich and Ben-Gvir. Settler orgs Amana & Regavim should be sanctioned as well."

Gymnich is an informal gathering of EU foreign ministers, which is held every six months. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will also take part in the talks, representing Türkiye after a gap of five years.

The meetings provide an informal setting for EU foreign ministers to exchange views on current international issues. They also help coordinate the EU's foreign policy and security strategies and foster the development of common views and strategies among member states.

Belgium's support for sanctions on Israeli ministers and settlers has come some days after EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell also called for sanctioning Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir.