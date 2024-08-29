WORLD
Israel's 'genocidal' policies should not go unpunished: Belgian Deputy PM
Belgium's support for sanctions on Israeli ministers and settlers comes a few days after EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell also called for sanctions.
"Purposely starving Palestinians in Gaza is inhumane and genocidal," says Petra De Sutter, Belgium's deputy prime minister. / Photo: AP
August 29, 2024

Belgium has thrown its weight behind enforcing sanctions on Israeli ministers and settler organisations as European Union Foreign Ministers meet for "Gymnich" in Brussels on Thursday.

"Genocidal policies & statements should not go unpunished," Petra De Sutter, Belgium's deputy prime minister, said on X.

"In light of tomorrow's Informal Meeting of EU Foreign Affairs Ministers, I offer full support for imposing sanctions on Israeli Ministers Smotrich and Ben-Gvir. Settler orgs Amana & Regavim should be sanctioned as well."

Gymnich is an informal gathering of EU foreign ministers, which is held every six months. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will also take part in the talks, representing Türkiye after a gap of five years.

The meetings provide an informal setting for EU foreign ministers to exchange views on current international issues. They also help coordinate the EU's foreign policy and security strategies and foster the development of common views and strategies among member states.

Belgium's support for sanctions on Israeli ministers and settlers has come some days after EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell also called for sanctioning Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir.

"While the World pushes for a ceasefire in #Gaza, Min. Ben Gvir calls for cutting fuel & aid to civilians. Like Min. Smotrich sinister statements, this is an incitement to war crimes. Sanctions must be on our EU agenda," Borrell said.

The Belgian deputy prime minister said, "Purposely starving Palestinians in Gaza is inhumane and genocidal. Open calls by Israeli Ministers Smotrich and Ben Gvir for cuts to life-saving aid and fuel must not remain unpunished. EU sanctions should be considered at once."

Since October last year, the Israeli settlers have carried out nearly 1,300 attacks against the Palestinians.

Palestinians regularly accuse Israeli security forces of standing by and allowing groups of violent settlers to attack their homes and villages.

The United States and a number of European countries have imposed sanctions on violent settlers and repeatedly called on Israel to do more to curb the attacks. But it has not deterred the illegal settlers from targeting Palestinians.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
