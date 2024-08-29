Floods have killed at least 179 people and displaced around 200,000 more in parts of Nigeria after a "few weeks" of intense rain, an emergency official has said.

Most of the deaths were in the country’s northern region, but NEMA spokesperson Ezekiel Manzo said on Thursday the central and southern parts of Nigeria may be hit harder as rain intensifies.

He did not say exactly when the deaths and displacements had occurred.

"The collection of water from the northern part flowing downward will also mean that the situation being witnessed the same in central and southern parts of the country will become worse," Manzo told AFP.

Most of the serious flooding has been in the north of Nigeria so far.

At least 107,600 hectares (265,885 acres) of farmlands have also been affected, figures published by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) showed.

Communities along the banks of major rivers Niger and Benue are at higher risk. Some parts of the country previously not known to be flood-prone have seen floods, Manzo said.