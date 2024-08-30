The social media platform X is facing suspension in Brazil after failing to meet a 24-hour court deadline.

On Wednesday, a Brazilian Supreme Court judge warned that X could be suspended if CEO Elon Musk did not appoint a new legal representative for the platform’s operations in Brazil within 24 h ours.

On Friday, X announced it expects to be shut down in Brazil after missing the deadline.

"Soon, we expect Judge Alexandre de Moraes will order X to be shut down in Brazil—simply because we would not comply with his illegal orders to censor his political opponents," X’s Global Government Affairs team said in a statement.

The company emphasized that it does not insist other countries adopt the same free speech laws as the US. "The fundamental issue at stake here is that Judge de Moraes demands we break Brazil’s own laws. We simply won’t do that," the statement added.

X also announced plans to publish "all of Judge de Moraes' alleged illegal demands and related court filings in the interest of transparency," underscoring its commitment to resisting what it considers unlawful orders.