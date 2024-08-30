War-hit Ukraine wants to fight Russia on Russia’s dime.

Kiev is eyeing access to an estimated $50 billion from Russian central bank assets frozen by mostly European banks after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

If everything goes according to plan, Kiev will effectively be using Moscow’s money to pay its soldiers fighting against the Kremlin’s forces by the end of 2024.

But it is easier said than done.

Bureaucratic red tape has slowed down implementation of an agreement finalised in June by the Group of Seven (G7), an intergovernmental economic forum consisting of the European Union and six big Western economies.

The agreement will allow Kiev to spend annual interest income of between $2.7 billion and $3.3 billion generated by Russia’s central bank assets of roughly $300 billion currently rendered immobilised in European capitals.

Europe’s biggest armed conflict since World War II – now into its 30 months – has put a big dent in the economies of both Russia and Ukraine, but it is the smaller nation which is feeling the pinch more on its economy.

Ukraine will spend half of its total government budget of $87 billion for 2024 on defence.

Experts put the onus on Ukraine’s Western allies to help it financially to keep its economy going amid the prolonged war.

“International partners must ensure that Ukraine has access to sufficient funds to keep its economy afloat, and utilising the profits accrued on the frozen assets could significantly contribute to this effort,” Dr Tinatin Akhvlediani of the Centre for European Policy Studies tells TRT World.

Every central bank buys bonds issued by foreign governments in global reserve currencies like the dollar, the euro and the British pound.

Such investments by central banks count towards their foreign exchange reserves and help ensure stability in currency markets at home.

The G7 agreement sought to give $50 billion to Ukraine as “loans”, which would eventually be paid off by the interest income generated by the frozen Russian assets.

However, the novel method of raising free money for Ukraine may risk the credibility of the global financial system.

Outright confiscation of Russian assets or their profits on the pretext that Moscow is waging war against a Western ally can potentially undermine the willingness of central banks around the world to store their funds with European banks in the long term.

Moscow has repeatedly warned the West against using its frozen assets or their profits to help Ukraine, saying it would be “illegal” and cause “years of litigation”.

But Akhvlediani says the use of earnings accrued on the immobilised assets of the Russian central bank should not harm the credibility of the Western banking system.

“This action is a direct consequence of Russia’s violation of international law… It is crucial to recognise that this is an economy operating in times of war,” she says.

Moscow has already announced that it’ll have “jurisdiction” over American property in Russia in response to the seizure of Russian assets in the United States.