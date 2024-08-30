Nearly 6,200 people have been murdered in South Africa between April and June, police figures showed, as tackling crime poses a key issue for the new coalition government.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu said on Friday that 6,198 people were murdered during the three months, a 0.5-percent decrease over the same period a year earlier.

"These numbers tell a sobering story, reflecting the severity of the challenges we face," he told a Cape Town press conference.

Rapes, in a country notorious for sex attacks against women and children, increased by 0.6 percent, compared to the same three-month period last year.

The country recorded a total of 9,309 rapes between April and June.

Police also said there were 44,735 drug-related crimes detected as a result of police action during the period.

"We have carried out significant operations targeting drug syndicates, leading to the seizure of substantial quantities of illegal narcotics," the minister said.