Israeli illegal settlers have assaulted Palestinians and their properties in different areas across the occupied West Bank.

According to the Palestinian news agency Wafa, Israeli illegal settlers assaulted Palestinians and their properties in different areas across the occupied West Bank on Friday evening.

Settlers set fire to a large area of cultivated land belonging to Palestinians from the village of Burqa, located east of Ramallah. The settlers reportedly came from the nearby settlement outpost of Oz Zion.

Following the attack, the Israeli army entered Burqa, firing stun grenades and teargas canisters at villagers' homes and obstructing Palestinian firefighting teams from reaching the burning land, Wafa reported.

In a separate incident, settlers took control of a spring water source near the village of Beit Furik, east of Nablus.

In the eastern occupied West Bank, settlers targeted a Bedouin community northwest of Jericho.