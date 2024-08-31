Millions of Oasis fans queued online early Saturday to buy tickets for the British legends' eagerly-awaited reunion tour next year, but many were frustrated after booking websites appeared overwhelmed.

The scramble for tickets follows the announcement Tuesday that brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher had ended their infamous 15-year feud and were reuniting the 1990s-founded band for the tour.

Tickets for 15 UK concerts next July and August –– kicking off what has been billed as a worldwide tour –– were expected to sell out within minutes of going on sale at 9:00 am (0800 GMT).

Two mid-August gigs in the Irish capital Dublin also went on sale an hour earlier.

But fans in both countries reported struggling to access tickets, with hundreds of thousands left in online queues for different dates and others unable to even access the websites selling them.

Manchester-based promoter SJM Concerts' website, Gigs and Tours, faced issues even before the UK sale started, with an error message telling fans to "please bear with us" as the site failed to load.

Meanwhile Ticketmaster's UK and Irish websites seemed to be struggling as millions tried to access them, with some buyers unable to complete purchases even after finishing lengthy queues.

A Ticketmaster spokesperson said "millions of fans are accessing our site so have been placed in a queue" but insisted that it was "moving along" and the site had not crashed.

"Can we just go back to the old days of queuing outside the record shop or gig venue to buy tickets please?" said one exasperated fan on X.

Feud over

Some lucky fans snagged a small number of tickets for some of the concerts in a Friday evening pre-sale, after they won the chance in a heavily oversubscribed ballot.

But some of those tickets promptly appeared on resale sites at heavily inflated prices, some as high as £6,000 ($7,875).

The group behind hit songs including "Wonderwall", "Don't Look Back In Anger" and "Champagne Supernova" will stage 17 gigs in Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin.

The much-anticipated Tuesday announcement also promised concerts in "continents outside of Europe later next year".