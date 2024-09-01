Turkish security forces have neutralised a total of 17 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq and northern Syria, according to the country’s National Defence Ministry.

The ministry reported on Sunday that 15 of the PKK terrorists were targeted in the Gara, Metina regions, and the Claw-Lock operation zone of northern Iraq. The remaining two PKK/YPG terrorists were targeted in Manbij, northern Syria.

Turkish soldiers will continue their tireless fight against terrorists, wherever they may be, the ministry said.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralise” to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.