CLIMATE
2 MIN READ
Intense monsoon rains, floods kill over two dozen in southern India
Rains cause widespread destruction every year, but experts say the climate crisis is shifting weather patterns and increasing the number of extreme weather events.
Intense monsoon rains, floods kill over two dozen in southern India
Traffic moves through a flooded road after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, India, August 22, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
September 2, 2024

Intense monsoon rains and floods in India's southern states have killed at least 25 people, with thousands rescued and taken to relief camps, disaster officials said.

At least 16 people have been killed in Telangana state, and nine in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh in the past two days.

"Lots of houses have been damaged as well," said Y. Nagi Reddy, director general of Telangana's disaster response and fire service on Monday, noting there had been 400 millimetres of rainfall within the past 24 hours.

Around 3,800 people have been rescued in Telangana and moved to relief camps.

RelatedEleven dead as tropical storm triggers landslides in Philippines

Rescue operations in process

Recommended

India's air force said on Monday it had flown in more than 200 rescue officers and 30 tonnes of emergency aid to both states.

Rains cause widespread destruction every year, but experts say climate crisis is shifting weather patterns and increasing the number of extreme weather events.

Last week, at least 28 people were killed over three days in the western state of Gujarat.

The northeastern state of Tripura was also hit by floods and landslides in August, with more than 20 people killed.

In neighbouring Bangladesh, downriver from India, floods killed at least 40 people over the same period, with nearly 300,000 residents taking refuge in emergency shelters.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Plastic pollution treaty talks in turmoil as nations reject draft
Turkish First Lady welcomes Georgian counterpart, secures support for Zero Waste project
EU pushes for bold global agreement to tackle plastic pollution amid deep divisions
Jellyfish swarm chokes France's largest nuclear plant, forcing shutdown
Toxic tide: Chemical pollution now a planetary crisis, scientists warn
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Historic high temperatures expose a new wave of heat inequality
By Beyza Seren
Egypt’s Alexandria declares state of emergency after severe storm
UAE reaches record May temperature of 51.6C
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Nearly 100 killed after heavy rain, thunderstorm hit India, Nepal
S Africa's G20 presidency to prioritise climate finance as US cuts support
By Staff Reporter
Dozens dead as hail, rain hit two provinces in Afghanistan: officials
By Rabiul Islam
Countries alarmed as US withdrawal delays key UN climate assessment
By Staff Reporter