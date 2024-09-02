Intense monsoon rains and floods in India's southern states have killed at least 25 people, with thousands rescued and taken to relief camps, disaster officials said.

At least 16 people have been killed in Telangana state, and nine in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh in the past two days.

"Lots of houses have been damaged as well," said Y. Nagi Reddy, director general of Telangana's disaster response and fire service on Monday, noting there had been 400 millimetres of rainfall within the past 24 hours.

Around 3,800 people have been rescued in Telangana and moved to relief camps.

Rescue operations in process