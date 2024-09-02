WORLD
2 MIN READ
Erdogan congratulates Aliyev on parliamentary election victory
Election results demonstrate trust of Azerbaijani people in Ilham Aliyev, his ruling New Azerbaijan Party, says Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Erdogan congratulates Aliyev on parliamentary election victory
According to initial results, YAP, led by Aliyev, won 68 seats in the 125-seat National Assembly./ Photo: AA Archive
September 2, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has congratulated his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev over victory in Sunday's parliamentary elections.

In a phone call with Aliyev on Monday, Erdogan said the election results demonstrate the trust of Azerbaijani people in Aliyev and his ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement.

Erdogan praised the "democratic and peaceful atmosphere" in which the elections took place.

The Turkish president also underlined the importance of holding the elections across all of the country’s sovereign territories, including the regions liberated from Armenian occupation.

Recommended

These elections are seen as a major milestone for Azerbaijan, symbolising the country's full territorial sovereignty after decades of conflict.

According to initial results, YAP, led by Aliyev, won 68 seats in the 125-seat National Assembly.

RelatedAzerbaijan's ruling party dominates parliamentary election: initial results
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control