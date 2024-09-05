Bangladesh transitional government chief Muhammad Yunus has said former prime minister Sheikh Hasina must keep silent as her political remarks from India are "causing discomfort" between the two neighbouring nations.

In an interview with Press Trust of India, Yunus said Sheikh Hasina making political remarks from India is an "unfriendly gesture," asserting that she must "remain silent" to prevent discomfort to both countries until Dhaka asks for her extradition.

Hasina fled to India on Aug. 5 where she is currently staying, following mass protests against her 15-year rule over Bangladesh.

"If India wants to keep her until the time Bangladesh (government) wants her back, the condition would be that she has to keep quiet," Yunus said.

Hasina appears to have given only one media interview in which she claimed the US was behind her ouster.

Hasina said she had refused to hand over Saint Martin Island to the US, which would have given Washington influence over the Bay of Bengal, Indian daily the Economic Times reported in August.

The US, however, has refuted Hasina’s claim.