Experts: Zelenskyy's reshuffle a move to further consolidate power
WORLD
3 MIN READ
Experts: Zelenskyy's reshuffle a move to further consolidate powerUkraine's reorganisation of government this week coincided with Russia's deadliest attack on the central Ukrainian city of Poltava, which left 55 dead and hundreds more injured.
'Zelensky's reshuffle aligns with his strategy of periodically rotating key ministers throughout the war, as he consolidates his own power,' political analyst Eugene Chausovsky told TRT World. / Photo: Reuters 
Berra InceBerra Ince
September 5, 2024

Ukraine is undergoing a significant government reshuffle as the war reaches a pivotal stage, ahead of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's upcoming visit to the United States to unveil a new "victory plan" for his country.

"We need new energy," Zelenskyy said this week, when asked about the reshuffle, noting that the changes were aimed at strengthening Ukraine in "various areas."

Among the most significant resignations was that of Dmytro Kuleba, one of Ukraine's most prominent figures on the international stage.

RelatedUkraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba resigns from office

Kuleba had been instrumental in securing Western support for the nation's defence, having forged strong relationships with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken as well as European leaders.

In recent months, Kuleba had been trying to persuade the West to allow Kyiv to target military sites deep within Russia, dismissing Western fears of escalation as an "excuse not to do anything."

Despite some resistance from key allies, Kuleba was widely respected for his communication skills.

Recommended

Zelenskyy tightens grip

But his removal appears to be part of a broader effort by Zelenskyy to assert a tighter grip on foreign policy, according to Eugene Chausovsky, senior director at the New Lines Institute, a US-based thinktank.

"Zelenskyy's reshuffle had been anticipated for several months and aligns with his strategy of periodically rotating key ministers throughout the war, as he consolidates his own power," Chausovsky told TRT World.

Chausovsky also pointed out that while major shifts in Ukraine's policies toward the West or its ongoing conflict with Russia are unlikely, "the timing is significant, as it coincides with fierce fighting on the battlefield and the early stirrings of diplomatic movement with Russia."

"They had loyal people around them,” the Economist quoted Yaroslav Zhelezhnyk, an opposition MP as saying. “But they now have even more loyal ones."

A source within the president's party told Reuters that Zelenskyy's team had grown frustrated with the soft-spoken foreign minister and was dissatisfied with the way the foreign ministry was run.

Kuleba's replacement by Andriy Sybiga, a close aide from the presidential office, seems to confirm reports that Zelenskyy's circle is seeking to assert greater control over Ukraine's diplomatic efforts.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control