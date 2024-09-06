China will no longer send children overseas for adoption, the government said, overturning a more than three-decade rule that was rooted in its once strict one-child policy.

More than 160,000 Chinese children have been adopted by families across the world since 1992, when China first opened its doors to international adoption.

Around 82,000 of these children, mostly girls, have been adopted in the United States, according to China's Children International (CCI).

On Thursday, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mao Ning said the Chinese government had adjusted its cross-border adoption policy to be "in line" with international trends.

"Apart from the adoption of a child or stepchild of blood relatives of the same generation who are within three generations of foreigners coming to China to adopt, China will not send children abroad for adoption," Mao said.

"We express our appreciation to those foreign governments and families, who wish to adopt Chinese children, for their good intention and the love and kindness they have shown," she added.

It was not immediately clear what would happen to families who were in the process of adopting children from China.