NASA has announced that Boeing's uncrewed Starliner spacecraft landed at New Mexico's White Sands Space Harbor at 0400GMT Saturday.

The spacecraft was undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) at 2204GMT Friday for its return to Earth.

The capsule was scheduled for a deorbit burn at 0317GMT Saturday, with a targeted landing at the space harbour in the southwestern US state of New Mexico.

Boeing said drogue parachutes were utilised to reduce the speed of the Starliner and enhance drag, while three primary parachutes guided the spacecraft toward its designated landing area. Additionally, airbags were activated to soften the impact as the Starliner touched down on the desert terrain.