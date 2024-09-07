BIZTECH
China urges lifting US tariffs, calls its growth 'opportunity, not threat'
US and China discuss tariffs and trade tensions, with China opposing US restrictions during trade talks in Tianjin.
China raised concerns about US tariffs on its goods and opposed trade and investment restrictions citing overcapacity. / Photo: AP
September 7, 2024

A modern China with a huge population is an opportunity, not a threat, for the United States, China's Ministry of Commerce has reported commerce vice minister Wang Shouwen as saying as trade talks were held in the city of Tianjin.

The talks, co-chaired by US Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade Marisa Lago on Saturday, are the second this year involving the two officials and come amid trade tensions between the two powers.

China's commerce ministry said earlier this week that the United States should lift all tariffs on Chinese goods. This comes ahead of the Biden administration's announcement about expected hikes in levies on Chinese-made items, including electric vehicles.

In a statement on Saturday, the Chinese ministry said the two sides had conducted "professional, rational and pragmatic" talks on policy and business issues raised by the business communities of both countries.

It added that China was focused on expressing concerns about issues including US tariffs on Chinese goods, and said China was opposed to the implementation of trade and investment restrictions under the pretext of overcapacity.

SOURCE:Reuters
