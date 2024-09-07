Israeli protesters took to the streets on Saturday evening demanding a hostage swap deal with the Palestinian factions in Gaza.

Thousands of protesters gathered in several cities across Israel, including Tel Aviv, Haifa, as well as the Karkur Junction area near Haifa, the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

The newspaper added that the protesters chanted slogans, calling on Benjamin Netanyahu's government to immediately conclude a hostage swap deal with the Palestinian factions in Gaza.

Israel estimates that more than 100 hostages are still being held by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas in Gaza, some of whom would be dead.

Ceasefire talks