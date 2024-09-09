Palestinian photographer Loay Ayyoub won the top prize on Sunday at the Visa pour l'image festival in Perpignan, France, one of the world's most prestigious photojournalism competitions.

Ayyoub was awarded for his powerful photograph depicting the human suffering in Gaza.

In his acceptance speech, delivered via video conference, he dedicated the award to "all journalists and Palestinians who have been killed while carrying out their duties in Gaza."

His reference to the Palestinian group Hamas as the "resistance movement of Palestine" during his speech drew a reaction from Perpignan's far-right mayor, Louis Aliot, who called for the award to be rescinded.

However, the festival's organisers rejected Aliot's demand.