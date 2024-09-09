With the US presidential election just two months away, recent polls reveal a tight race between Republican nominee and former president Donald Trump and Democratic candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris.

A survey conducted by The New York Times and Siena College shows Trump with a narrow lead at 48 percent, just one percentage point ahead of Harris.

However, when averaging polls conducted across the nation, Harris has edged ahead with 49 percent, giving her a 2-point lead over Trump.

The poll results highlight the competitive nature of the race as the candidates prepare for their first televised debate on September 10.