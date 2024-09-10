President Joe Biden has said that his administration was "working that out now" when asked if the US would lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of US-made long range weapons in its war against Russia.

US has been reluctant to supply or restrict the use of weapons that could strike targets deep inside Russia for fear it would escalate the conflict.

Kiev's other allies have been supplying weapons, but with restrictions on how and when they can be used inside Russia, out of concern such strikes could prompt Russian retaliation that draws NATO countries into the war or provokes a nuclear conflict.

Sources told Reuters last week that the US was close to an agreement to give Ukraine such weapons, but that Kiev would need to wait several months as the US works through technical issues ahead of any shipment.