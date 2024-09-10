WORLD
Biden mulls allowing Ukraine to engage Russia with US long-range missiles
Biden says he is "working" on the possibility of authorising Ukraine to use long-range, America-made missiles against Russia, after Western powers accused Iran of delivering ballistic missiles to Moscow, a charge Tehran denies.
The US-made Patriot is a powerful surface-to-air missile system that has been deployed to deter Russia. / Photo: Reuters
September 10, 2024

President Joe Biden has said that his administration was "working that out now" when asked if the US would lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of US-made long range weapons in its war against Russia.

US has been reluctant to supply or restrict the use of weapons that could strike targets deep inside Russia for fear it would escalate the conflict.

Kiev's other allies have been supplying weapons, but with restrictions on how and when they can be used inside Russia, out of concern such strikes could prompt Russian retaliation that draws NATO countries into the war or provokes a nuclear conflict.

Sources told Reuters last week that the US was close to an agreement to give Ukraine such weapons, but that Kiev would need to wait several months as the US works through technical issues ahead of any shipment.

The development comes close on the heels of the US formally accusing Iran of supplying short-range ballistic missiles to Russia to use in the war in Ukraine. Washington has also announced fresh sanctions on Tehran.

"Russia has now received shipments of these ballistic missiles and will likely use them within weeks in Ukraine, against Ukrainians," said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking alongside British Foreign Secretary David Lammy during a visit to London on Tuesday.

Tehran has refuted claims that it has supplied Russia with weapons for the war in Ukraine.

SOURCE:Reuters
