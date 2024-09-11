Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, alongside Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya and National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Chief Ibrahim Kalin, will visit Uzbekistan on Thursday for a series of high-level meetings aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations.

The visit, announced by diplomatic sources on Tuesday, will feature the first-ever trilateral consultations involving the Turkish ministries of foreign and interior affairs and intelligence agencies.

According to sources, the discussions are expected to focus on expanding cooperation in foreign policy and security, particularly on counterterrorism, irregular migration, and regional stability. Fidan’s visit marks an intensification of Türkiye's outreach in Central Asia, a region of growing geopolitical importance for Ankara.

Related Türkiye and Kosovo aim to strengthen ties with Turkish FM's visit

A key feature of Fidan’s agenda is his meeting with Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister, Bahtiyor Saidov. The two are expected to review the implementation of agreements from the Third Türkiye-Uzbekistan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC), held in Ankara in June 2024.

Beyond the usual diplomatic niceties, substantive discussions will cover potential expansions in crucial sectors such as the defence industry, energy, transportation, and education.