Lawmakers in Mexico have approved reforms that will make it the first country to allow voters to elect all judges.

The leftist leader hailed the bill's approval on Wednesday, saying Mexico would be an "example to the world."

"It's very important to end corruption and impunity. We will make great progress when it is the people of Mexico who freely elect the judges, the magistrates, the justices," the 70-year-old told a news conference.

Outgoing President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had pushed hard for the reform, criticising the current judicial system as serving the interests of the political and economic elite.

The reform was approved with 86 votes in favour and 41 against in the early hours of the morning, garnering the two-thirds majority needed to amend the constitution, in an upper chamber dominated by the ruling Morena party and its allies.

The reforms have sparked mass demonstrations, diplomatic tensions and investor jitters.

Senate leader Gerardo Fernandez Norona had declared a recess after demonstrators stormed the upper house and entered the chamber, chanting "The judiciary will not fall."

Lawmakers were forced to move to a former Senate building, where they resumed their debate as demonstrators outside shouted "Mr. Senator, stop the dictator!"