Billions of dollars will be needed to rebuild Gaza when the Israeli mass slaughter in the blockaded enclave ends, according to assessments from the United Nations.

Here is a breakdown of the destruction in Gaza caused by Israel, its warmongering leaders and the lethal weapons supplied by US to Tel Aviv.

How long will it take to clear the rubble?

The United Nations has warned that removing 40 million tonnes of rubble left in the aftermath of Israel's bombardment could take 15 years and cost between $500-600 million.

The debris is believed to be contaminated with asbestos and likely holds flesh and bones of thousands of Palestinians. The Palestinian officials estimate that 10,000 bodies are buried under the rubble of the bombed homes.

Israel has killed at least 41,000 Palestinians and wounded another 100,000. But analysts and studies say this is a conservative estimate and the likely Palestinian death toll is nearly 200,000 or more.

How many homes have been destroyed?

Rebuilding Gaza's shattered homes will take at least until 2040 but could drag on for many decades, according to a UN report released in May.

Palestinian data shows that about 80,000 homes have been destroyed in the carnage.

According to the United Nations, at least 1.9 million people across the blockaded enclave are internally displaced, including some uprooted more than ten times.

The pre-war population was 2.4 million.