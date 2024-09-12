At least a quarter of those wounded in Israel's raging war in Gaza have suffered "life-changing injuries", with many requiring amputations and other "huge" rehabilitation needs, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

At least 22,500 of the people injured in Gaza in the 11 months since Tel Aviv's war erupted will "requires rehabilitation services now and for years to come", the WHO said in a statement on Thursday.

"The huge surge in rehabilitation needs occurs in parallel with the ongoing decimation of the health system," Rik Peeperkorn, the WHO's representative for the Palestinian territories, said in a statement.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry Gaza, at least 41,118 people have been killed in Israel's war on the Palestinian enclave.

Pointing to a fresh analysis of the types of injuries resulting from the conflict, the UN health agency said "many thousands of women and children" figured among those badly injured and that many had suffered more than one injury.

It estimated there had overall been between 13,455 and 17,550 "severe limb injuries", which it said were the main driver of the need for rehabilitation.

Hospitals partially functional

The report showed that between 3,105 and 4,050 limb amputations had occurred.