On September 5, Israel became one of 57 countries to sign the world’s first global treaty on artificial intelligence, which purports to establish a legal framework to harness AI for the “common good” while safeguarding “democracy and human rights”.

While Israel's participation in this treaty may seem like a step toward greater accountability, it stands in stark contrast to its ongoing deployment of AI systems that have been widely criticised for infringing on the basic human rights of Palestinians.

The AI treaty, spearheaded by the Council of Europe, mainly focuses on the protection of human rights of people affected by AI systems, yet, its provisions concerning national security and the private sector remain vague, which raises significant concerns about the potential for Israel to circumvent the treaty's principles.

The treaty is “a fairly loose statement of principles, although it might be legally binding,” Andreas Krieg, a senior lecturer at the School of Security Studies at King's College London, tells TRT World.

“Quite a lot of variation” is to be expected with regard to how different states could interpret and apply these internationally agreed principles into applicable laws, he notes.

The treaty’s text states that the Framework Convention “does not apply to national defence matters nor to research and development activities,” except when AI testing might interfere with human rights, democracy, or the rule of law.

This creates a grey area where it is unclear when and how the treaty’s principles should be enforced, particularly in military-related AI developments, according to experts.

AI plays a significant role in the kill chain in Israel’s war on Gaza, which potentially violates the convention, and for this reason alone, Kreig feels that Tel Aviv will not invoke the treaty when it comes to “any sort of military operation in the name of national security”.

Israel’s war on Gaza has by now killed more than 41,000 people, mostly women and children, which Krieg underscores is “a direct result of AI targeting systems that are not transparent”.

In April, the Lavender, an AI-based target creation tool used by the Israeli military, made headlines for facilitating civilian casualties of catastrophic proportions in the Palestinian enclave.

According to a report by +972 Magazine, the system’s algorithm indicated the acceptance of 15-20 civilian casualties for one low-ranking Hamas member and up to 100 for one senior Hamas member, making recommendations based on behavioural “features”, including communications patterns, social media connections, and changing addresses frequently.

How data is collected by AI systems such as the Lavender remains unclear, but experts suggest that sources could include drone footage, intercepted private communications as well as surveillance data, which raises serious concerns about transparency.

Al Halil, a city in the southern part of the occupied West Bank, is one of the many areas where similar technologies have been employed.

Across the occupied city, Palestinian residents’ faces are constantly scanned by CCTV cameras paired with AI-driven software that collects vast amounts of personal data on them, raising significant concerns about human rights, as detailed in an Amnesty International report published in 2023.

“We don’t know what they collect exactly,” says Issa Amro, a Palestinian human rights defender from Al Halil.

“Maybe they use us as a simulation for their technologies and for researchers. Maybe they sell our data to labs around the world without our consent,” Amro tells TRT World.

Israel justifies extensive surveillance and movement restrictions in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem under the pretext of national security, raising significant questions about the meaningfulness of the treaty’s provisions of national security exemptions.

“The liberal principles of Israeli law usually apply primarily or exclusively to Israeli citizens and not to Palestinians,” Krieg says.

Israel will likely continue using AI in the name of national security, Krieg maintains. “So none of these principles to do with transparency or respect for human rights will be applied to occupation.”

The treaty also does not lay out specific, enforceable guidelines or mechanisms for regulating the private sector's use of AI.

Instead, it leaves the responsibility of addressing risks arising from AI activities by private actors to individual nations, which could lead to significant variations in how strictly the private sector is regulated.

Krieg notes that this could result in governments increasingly delegating the development and weaponisation of AI to the private sector to bypass the principles of the treaty and avoid being held to account.

He warns that this could lead to an increased lack of transparency, as it would leave space for private contractors to conduct operations with AI without being forthcoming about how these systems function, effectively shifting the responsibility of compliance from governments to private entities.

Many of Israel's destructive AI systems are typically developed by private defence contractors or technology companies in collaboration with the Israeli government or military.

For instance, in late 2022, the Israeli army confirmed that it was testing a remote-controlled riot control tool that could fire shots, developed by a private firm Smart Shooter.

Here is a closer examination of some of the controversial AI softwares Israel has employed in its surveillance and military actions against Palestinians:

Mabat 2000

Mabat 2000 is an extensive facial recognition system deployed by Israeli authorities in occupied East Jerusalem.

Used in tandem with CCTV cameras, this technology is designed to identify protesters and keep Palestinians under constant surveillance, even as they go about their daily lives.

In a 2023 report by Amnesty International, Neda, a Palestinian resident of occupied East Jerusalem, described how this invasive technology impacts her daily life: