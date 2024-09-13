A study recently published in the journal Science, involving more than 60 researchers around the world, has finally revealed the mystery of “a global signal that resonated for 9 days”.

The seismic signal in September 2023 was “picked up by sensors all over the world”, BBCreported, but it was unclear where it was originating from.

Cue in researchers who collaborated on pinpointing the exact trigger of the signal, and wrote in the journal that “a large rockslide occurred in Greenland on 16 September 2023 that generated a local tsunami” which was “energetic enough” for it to be picked up around the world, and kept on shaking the world for over a week.

Science editor Brent Grocholski wrote that the authors of the collaborative study “found that the signal was generated by standing waves in the Dickson fjord due to the rockslide”.

The authors, in the abstract they penned for Science, noted that “Climate change is increasingly predisposing polar regions to large landslides.”

This particular landslide was an event, the authors wrote, that “started with a glacial thinning–induced rock-ice avalanche of 25 × 106 cubic meters plunging into Dickson Fjord, triggering a 200-meter-high tsunami”.

The researchers link the tsunami that eventually “stabilised into a 7-metre-high long-duration seiche” that paralleled the seismic signal (The US National Ocean Service defines a seiche as “a standing wave oscillating in a body of water”.)