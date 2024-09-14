Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a Turkish-American activist killed by Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank last week, has been laid to rest in her hometown Didim, Aydin, located in western Türkiye.

"This is not just the fault of a few murderous Israeli soldiers. It is the crime of the terror state that condones this act. It is also the crime of certain collaborator states that back the terror state," Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus said on Saturday, addressing Eygi's funeral at the Didim Central Mosque.

"Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, like all our martyrs, is immortal to us," Kurtulmus stressed earlier as he offered condolences to Aysenur’s loved ones at her family home.

"Her spirit gives us strength," he added, vowing that Türkiye will follow her case until the end, and that Israel would be held accountable for its actions in international courts.

Eygi's family and friends were accompanied by Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas, Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunc, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan at the funeral.

A "fiercely passionate" human rights activist, Eygi was determined to show her support for the Palestinian cause. She was in Beita, Nablus, peacefully observing a protest against illegal Israeli settlements, when she was struck by an Israeli sniper.

She was born in Türkiye in 1998. She was killed by occupation forces at just 26 years old.

Away from the main protest area

Eygi's body was returned to Türkiye on Friday for an autopsy and burial. Initial findings from her autopsy, conducted at the Izmir Forensic Medicine Institute, revealed a head injury caused by a gunshot wound to the lower ear.

The cause of death was recorded as "skull fracture, brain haemorrhage, and brain tissue damage." It was confirmed that there was a bullet entry wound in her head, but no exit wound.

Metallic fragments found in the head were sampled for ballistic analysis. The institution’s examination is ongoing.