'Shogun' and 'Hacks' secure top series Emmy Awards
"Shogun" became the first ever non-English series to win the award, while "Hacks" managed to beat seven other series to best comedy series award.
Anna Sawai, winner the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series award and Hiroyuki Sanada, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for "Shogun." / Photo: Reuters
September 16, 2024

"Shogun," a big-budget epic set in the intricate and violent courts of feudal Japan, won the Emmy for best drama series, the first-ever non-English language winner.

On Sunday, It beat "The Crown," "Fallout," "The Gilded Age," "The Morning Show," "Mr & Mrs Smith," "Slow Horses" and "3 Body Problem."

Meanwhile, "Hacks," the story of an ageing comedienne seeking to reinvent herself and the young writer trying to help her, won the Emmy for best comedy series.

The HBO show bested favourite "The Bear," as well as "Abbott Elementary," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Only Murders in the Building," "Palm Royale," "Reservation Dogs," and "What We Do in the Shadows."

Word-of-mouth smash "Baby Reindeer" won the Emmy for best limited or anthology series.

Other awards

Jean Smart won her third best actress in a comedy award for the third season of "Hacks."

Star Jeremy Allen White won best actor in a comedy for the second straight year, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach repeated as best supporting actor, both in "The Bear."

A surprise came when Liza Colon-Zayas won best-supporting actor in a major competition.

"How could I have thought it would be possible to be in the presence of Meryl Streep and Carol Burnett," Colon-Zayas said as tears welled in her eyes as she accepted the award on the stage of the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

She is the first Latina to win in the category.

Awards for best leading actor and best leading actress went to Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai, respectively, from "Shogun."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
