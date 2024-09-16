The Israeli government has been illegally withholding billions of Shekels from Palestinian tax revenues, with no plans to return the funds, according to a report by the Palestinian Wafa news agency citing Ministry of Finance data.

The report highlights that since October 7, Israel has withheld 2.83 billion shekels ($765 million), under the pretext that it is allocated for Gaza.

It also states that “Israel has been withholding taxes from goods passing through the border crossing with Jordan for many years.

“The total amount of taxes withheld by Israel over the years has reached 7.26 billion shekels (approximately 2 billion dollars).”

In June, Israel's far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich , ordered the deduction of $35 million from the tax funds collected by Israel on behalf of the Palestinian government, redirecting the money to Israeli families who were reportedly victims of attacks attributed to Palestinians.

Years-long deduction of utility costs

On average, Israel has been deducting 257 million shekels each month from Palestinian tax revenues as a punitive measure against the Palestinian Authority (PA).

This strategy is aimed at pressuring the PA to stop payments allocated for Gaza, particularly for public employee salaries in health and education, the report said.

From February 2019 to August 2024, Israel has deducted a total of 3.54 billion shekels from Palestinian funds, justifying the deductions as compensation for payments made to the families of those killed and for prisoners.

This equates to an average of 53.6 million shekels per month. Despite ongoing demands from the PA, Israel continues to withhold these funds and refuses to release them.

In addition to these deductions, Israel has withheld 6.36 billion shekels intended for Gaza’s allocations and funds for the families of those killed and for prisoners.