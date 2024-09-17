In India-administered Kashmir, many people boycotted elections for decades in protest against Indian rule.

But in the run-up to the local election beginning on Wednesday, many are willing to buck that trend and use their vote to deny Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party the power to form a local government in the disputed region.

The vote is the first in a decade, and the first since Modi’s government in 2019 scrapped the Muslim-majority region’s special status and downgraded the former state to a federally governed territory.

The move — which largely resonated in India and among Modi supporters — was mostly opposed in the region as an assault on its identity and autonomy.

“Boycotts will not work in this election,” said Abdul Rashid, a southern Kashmir’s Shangus village resident.

“There is a desperate need to end the onslaught of changes coming from there (India).”

The election will allow residents to have their own truncated government and a local parliament called an assembly, instead of remaining under New Delhi’s direct rule.

The region’s last assembly election was held in 2014, after which Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the first time ruled the region in a coalition with the local Peoples Democratic Party.

However, the government collapsed in 2018 after the BJP withdrew from the coalition.

Related 'They seem to be scared': Why India's PM Modi skips election in Kashmir

Three-phased polls

Polls in the past have been marked with violence, boycotts and vote-rigging, even though India called them a victory over separatism.

This time, New Delhi says the polls are ushering in democracy after more than three decades of strife.

However, many locals see the vote as an opportunity not only to elect their own representatives but also to register their protest against the 2019 changes.

Polling will be held in three phases. The second and third phases are scheduled for September 25 and October 1. Votes will be counted on October. 8, with results expected that day.